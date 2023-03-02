Reports say Motorola are sticking with their Razr Foldable concept, and plan for the next gen, arriving “very soon”, to have notable improvements to the device’s hinge.

US news outlet CNBC quote Yang Yuanqing, the CEO of Lenovo, Motorola’s parent company, expressing that the next Razr, landing this year, could have a less notable crease when unfolded, which is an issue common with foldable phones.

“I think it’s much better,” Yang told the outlet,” with a Motorola spokesperson later quoted as saying, “We are dedicated to expanding the Razr franchise offerings soon. Stay tuned.”

The most recent Motorola Razr surfaced last year, offering several improvements over previous iterations, but was only available in Europe and China.

Still, the 2023 offering is believed to take things to the next level, with a larger outer display than last year’s 2.7″ AMOLED, encompassing much of the face (see top).

Previous leaked images suggest the larger cover display comes with thinner bezels on the inner screen.

Industry sources suggest the new Razr could land as soon as June 1, though there’s no confirmation which territories it will impact.

There is also talk of a new rollable phone from the iconic company, after they showed one off at the recent MWC trade expo in Barcelona, though that would be a way off from the public getting our hands on it.