Mobile Data Reveals How Activity In Melbourne Has Plummeted

Mobile Data Reveals How Activity In Melbourne Has Plummeted

By | 29 Jul 2020
According to mobile location data gathered by UberMedia and Roy Morgan, has revealed that activity in Melbourne has fallen dramatically during the second round of COVID-19 lockdowns, with foot traffic down significantly in key economic areas of the city.

In the first round of lockdowns Melbourne’s foot traffic fell by 60-70% compared to normal levels. While it recovered to roughly 50% as restrictions eased in May and June, it has since fallen to 35% following the new restrictions in July, and is continuing to fall.

Traditionally busy retail areas in particular have become ghost towns. Flinders Street station, at the heart of one of Melbourne’s main shopping districts, has dropped by close to 90% compared to pre-COVID levels.

Source: Roy Morgan & UberMedia

“When people had to wear masks, it kind of changed everything… Once we lift that requirement we will see people return, albeit slowly,” Michele Levine, CEO of Roy Morgan, told The Australian.

“Coming in to work even in the second lockdown may have been a nice escape from working from home with kids … but now people are starting to get worried.”

By comparison, activity in Sydney is on an upward trajectory, gradually returning to normal.

An ABS COVID-19 household survey released this week revealed that only 2% of Victorians believed that their lives had returned to normal, while 21% of Australia as a whole said life had returned to normal.

