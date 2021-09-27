Get ready to rumble! The new V10+ subwoofer from M&K Sound mark a healthy step forward in sound tech, delivering deep and accurate boom tailored around newer formats of digital sound.

Available in January 2022, the V10+ promises low-end growl without the clutter, aurally or visually thanks to the faultless design. The anti-resonant curved cabinet will complement any home or office, and the black satin or white satin finish redefines sleek.

There’s been an increase in power output over the V10, from 200W RMS to 300W RMS, and the deep bass output has dropped from 25Hz down to 20Hz, which is a glorious -6dB.

There’s also a wider frequency response of +/- 2dB, and a stiffer paper cone design has resulted in rigidity and reduced distortion.

While even casual listeners will embrace this step forward in audio’s future, movie fans will be eager to hear why M&K speakers were used for sound design on films like King Kong, Black Hawk Down and two of the Lord Of The Rings trilogy, all of which won Academy Awards for sound.

If you’re ready to rumble, you’ll be looking at an outlay of $2399.