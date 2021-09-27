HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > M&K Sound Release Pro Sub For Home Market

M&K Sound Release Pro Sub For Home Market

By | 27 Sep 2021

Get ready to rumble! The new V10+ subwoofer from M&K Sound mark a healthy step forward in sound tech, delivering deep and accurate boom tailored around newer formats of digital sound.

Available in January 2022, the V10+ promises low-end growl without the clutter, aurally or visually thanks to the faultless design. The anti-resonant curved cabinet will complement any home or office, and the black satin or white satin finish redefines sleek.

There’s been an increase in power output over the V10, from 200W RMS to 300W RMS, and the deep bass output has dropped from 25Hz down to 20Hz, which is a glorious -6dB.

There’s also a wider frequency response of +/- 2dB, and a stiffer paper cone design has resulted in rigidity and reduced distortion.

While even casual listeners will embrace this step forward in audio’s future, movie fans will be eager to hear why M&K speakers were used for sound design on films like King Kong, Black Hawk Down and two of the Lord Of The Rings trilogy, all of which won Academy Awards for sound.

If you’re ready to rumble, you’ll be looking at an outlay of $2399.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Interdyn Brands Launches New SVS Subwoofers
Indi Imports Expands M&K Sound Range With Home Cinema Loudspeakers
Theory Audio Design Begins Global Shipping Of Products
Miller & Kreisel Revamp Classic 750 Series
Panasonic Cover All The Bases With 2017 Wireless Audio Range
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

NSW Premier Outlines Freedom Dates and More
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
Daughter Back Now Huawei Wants To Have A Crack At 6G
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
JBL Headphones Now $79 At Coles As Summer Speaker War Breaks Out
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
Preview Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Pops Up On Google Play
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
ABC iView Coming To Fetch TV
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

NSW Premier Outlines Freedom Dates and More
Latest News
/
September 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has revealed a three-stage plan towards the reopening of the state, with key dates...
Read More