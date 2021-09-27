HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
JBL Headphones Now $79 At Coles As Summer Speaker War Breaks Out

By | 27 Sep 2021

The JBL brand is one of Australia’s most successful, now Coles is ranging their JBL Live400BT wireless on ear headphones for as low as $79.

Also ranged is the JBL Tune 700BT Wireless over ear headphones for the same low price. Both these speakers come with multi connection and a one year warranty.

The move to range run out stock at Coles comes as several big brands such Samsung and Ecovacs move stock to Aldi and Coles who are now copying the successful Aldi model of ranging consumer electronics stock alongside food and groceries.

The battle to get hold of sound stock for summer is intensifying with Harvey Norman buyers telling other brands that they have recently obtained “The lions share of JBL Party and portable speakers” running into the last quarter of the year.

Neither Harman management of Harvey Norman have confirmed this rumour.

Also launching new party and portable speakers in the last quarter is Blue Ant an Australian Company who Company is benefitting from consumer moving away from buying questionable cheap Chinese products on Amazon.

 

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
