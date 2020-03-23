HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Minister Calls For Crackdown On Panic-Buying ‘Parasites’

Minister Calls For Crackdown On Panic-Buying ‘Parasites’

By | 23 Mar 2020
, , , ,
coles dedicated shopping hour

CANBERRA:  Coronavirus panic buying is being aggravated by social media and Australia is in no danger of running out of food, says Agriculture Minister David Littleproud.

Littleproud said coronavirus panic buying is “obviously exacerbated by misinformation on social media” and that if shoppers stop buying more than they need, the problem would be resolved. 

He said he is writing to eBay to ask it to clamp down on “parasites” who appear to be selling hoarded groceries online and notes that Australia at this stage is at no risk of running out of food.

The minister said a lack of trust in government and traditional media sources had contributed to the waves of panic buying, leading to people trusting false reports of lockdowns and shortages on social media.

“It is obviously being exacerbated by misinformation on social media,” he said. “Most Australians are calm, I think. But when they see an essential of life is not on the shelf where they are used to it being, that obviously creates a vacuum.”

 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
fetch tv image
Fetch TV Gives Subscribers Free Access To International News Channels
BREAKING NEWS: Bunnings, Big W, Harvey Norman Face Being Closed Down, Online Set To Be The Norm
Covid-19 Set To Hit Worldwide Semiconductor Market In 2020
No Loan Repayments For Small Business For Six Months
ASX Bounces Back As Retailers Take Action
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Telstra Agrees To Stall Sackings, Plans 5G Rollout Ramp-Up
Brands Communication Content
/
March 23, 2020
/
Global Smartphone Sales Collapse – With Worse To Come
Brands Communication Content
/
March 23, 2020
/
Harvey Norman, Bunnings & CE Retailers To Stay Open
Coronavirus Distributors Industry
/
March 23, 2020
/
fetch tv image
Fetch TV Gives Subscribers Free Access To International News Channels
Latest News Media Services TV
/
March 23, 2020
/
We Are Not A Bank Claim Distributors, Hi Fi Retailers Told To Pay Their Debts
Coronavirus Distribution Finance
/
March 23, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Telstra Agrees To Stall Sackings, Plans 5G Rollout Ramp-Up
Brands Communication Content
/
March 23, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
MELBOURNE: Telstra says it has put on hold its plan announced in June 2018 to shed 8000 jobs and will...
Read More