HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft’s $100B Activision Takeover Blocked

Microsoft’s $100B Activision Takeover Blocked

By | 27 Apr 2023

Microsoft’s planned $100 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard has been blocked by the UK’s antitrust watchdog, effectively killing off what would have been the biggest gaming deal in history.

The Competition and Markets Authority said none of the proposed remedies, including Microsoft’s deals with competitors to allow Activision’s flagship title Call Of Duty onto rival gaming systems, are sufficient.

Microsoft and Activision have vowed to oppose the decision, but the UK block, followed by the US Federal Trade Commission suing to block the merger in December, means the takeover is all but dead in the water.

Credit: Call of Duty

The merger agreement expires on July 18, after which Activision can exit from the deal with A$4.5 billion.

Activision shares dropped 11.45 per cent after the merger was blocked, forcing the company to release its rosy first-quarter financials a day earlier, in an attempt to stem the bleed.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.6 billion, beating estimates of $2.68, while net income almost doubled, jumping from A$597 million to A$1.12 billion.

The company said monthly active users were 368 million during the quarter.

“We remain confident that our deal with Microsoft benefits competition, consumers and job creation in markets around the world, especially in the UK,” Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said of the decision to appeal.

 



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
OpenAI Drives Strong Q1 For Microsoft
Microsoft Ditch Plans For Ad-Filled Xbox Homescreen
Netflix Games Poaches Key Xbox Developer
Sega To Buy Angry Birds For $1.5 Billion
Xbox Rolls Out Update With Improved Search, Energy Saving
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BMW 2024 XM Plug-In Hybrid Gets Bowers & Wilkins Premium Car Audio
Latest News
/
April 27, 2023
/
Amazon Begins New Rounds Of Mass Layoffs
Latest News
/
April 27, 2023
/
Beats Studio Buds+ Revealed
Latest News
/
April 27, 2023
/
Disney Sues Ron DeSantis Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Retaliation.
Latest News
/
April 27, 2023
/
Ebay Leaps 8% After Rosy Current-Quarter Estimate
Latest News
/
April 27, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BMW 2024 XM Plug-In Hybrid Gets Bowers & Wilkins Premium Car Audio
Latest News
/
April 27, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The 2024 BMW XM Plug-in Hybrid and X7 series SUVs offer an optional Bowers & Wilkins premium car audio Diamond...
Read More