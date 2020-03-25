HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Warns Windows Users About Hacker Vulnerability

Microsoft Warns Windows Users About Hacker Vulnerability

By | 25 Mar 2020
, ,

Microsoft has warned users about targeted attacks on Windows 7 users that have taken advantage of unpatched vulnerabilities in the Adobe Type Manager Library.

“Two remote code execution vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Windows when the Windows Adobe Type Manager Library improperly handles a specially crafted multi-master font,” the Microsoft statement read.

There are numerous ways that a cyber-attacker could exploit this, for instance a hacker could convince a user to open a specially crafted document. However, Microsoft has said that so far there has only been a limited number of such attacks.

The company said they are working on a security update to fix the issue and will continue to provide updated guidance to help reduce customer risk until this update is released.

The update is expected to be delivered on the 14th of April.

Microsoft’s current mitigation guidelines and workarounds to reduce the risk of this type of cyber-attack can be found here.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
Tech Companies Combine Forces To Fight COVID1
Microsoft Teams is adding a
Microsoft Teams Adds New Features As Usage Surges
Microsoft Shows Off Tech For “Most Powerful Xbox”
Online Demand Bright Spot For Coronavirus-Hit Game Industry
Bill Gates Exits Microsoft Board
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Companies To Coordinate Supply And Local Manufacture Of Medical Equipment
Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 25, 2020
/
anonymous person
Perils Of Working From Home: The Rise Of Zoombombing
Coronavirus Latest News Zoom
/
March 25, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Wesfarmers Close Kmart Stores Harvey Norman Tipped To Follow
Coronavirus Distribution Harvey Norman
/
March 25, 2020
/
CBA runs AI Over 230,000 Words Of ASIC Regulation
Communication Content Industry
/
March 25, 2020
/
AU Govt Moves To Ban Web Sites
Brands Communication Content
/
March 25, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Companies To Coordinate Supply And Local Manufacture Of Medical Equipment
Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 25, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
In order to ensure the supply of ventilators, testing kits, personal protective equipment and other medical equipment during the COVID-19...
Read More