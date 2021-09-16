HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Audio Legend Marshall Announces Two Pairs Of Wireless Earbuds

By | 16 Sep 2021

Marshall has announced the Motif ANC and the Minor III, two new pairs of wireless earbuds at different price points.

The Motif ANCs (pictured above) boast the distinction of being Marshall’s first foray into the ANC true wireless earbud game, offering adjustable EQ through the Marshall app, 20 hours of battery life with the charging case, and IPX5 water resistance.

The entry-level Minor III earbuds (below) have 12mm drivers, custom-EQ’d for “enhanced bass, smooth mids, and clear highs.”

They offer a total of 25 hours when used with the wireless charging case.

Guitar fans will also clock the stylish charging case, designed to look similar to a Marshall amp.

The earbuds will be available from September 30, and will cost roughly $AUD175 for the Minors and $AUD270 for the Motifs.

 

