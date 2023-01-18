Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that the company is planning to incorporate various features from ChatGPT and Dall-E 2 maker OpenAI into all of its products.

In a panel interview with the Wall Street Journal at the World Economic Forum yesterday, Nadella said:

“We will incorporate this in our own applications, so you can fully expect us to obviously [use AI].

Every product of Microsoft will have some of the same AI capabilities to completely transform the product.”

This news comes after the tech giant’s plans to introduce ChatGPT technology into its Word, Powerpoint, and Outlook programs.

Beyond this, Nadella did not give specific examples of how AI would be used in Microsoft’s other efforts.

Nadella said AI tools like ChatGPT and Dall-E 2 will boost human productivity, increasing economic growth and raising wages for low-income jobs.

He pointed to software developers using AI tools to auto-generate some of the code they write as an example of AI that would boost productivity rather than cost jobs.

“The best way to prepare for it is not to bet against this technology, and this technology helping you in your job and your business process,” Nadella said.

Nadella mentioned using AI throughout its products as the third part of the company’s plan to commercialize its early investment in OpenAI.

The tech giant is making the Azure OpenAI Service generally available, after first giving a limited number of enterprise customers access to it after its November 2021 debut.