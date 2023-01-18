HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Take On Apple AirTag With New Tracker System

Google Take On Apple AirTag With New Tracker System

By | 18 Jan 2023

Google appear to be taking their fight with Apple further with a Bluetooth tag system to go up against AirTag codenamed Grogu, after the Baby Yoda character in The Mandalorian.

Word has it the device will feature a built-in speaker like Apple’s AirTag, and come in several colours. It will also support ultra wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Low Energy.

UWB allows for short-range exchange of information, as well as precise ranging. The Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro support this, it hasn’t been used for anything so far, though it could help with wider implementation across Android’s market.

Word is that Google are working with several chip makers to incorporate support for its Fast Pair tech, which would let Android brands to make their own Grogu trackers.

It’s believed the Grogu will be officially announced around the middle of this year, then launched with the Pixel 8 at the tail-end of the year.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Google Copy Samsung With Self Charging Remote
Google Sued Over ‘YouTube Shorts’ Branding
Google Set To Launch New Chromecast With Google TV
Google, Nividia Join Sony To Fight Microsoft Activision Deal
Easy eSIM Transfers Coming To Android Phones
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft To Add OpenAI, ChatGPT Features In All Products
Latest News
/
January 18, 2023
/
JB Hi-Fi Shares Leap As Analysts Upgrade Stock
Latest News
/
January 18, 2023
/
Google Copy Samsung With Self Charging Remote
Latest News
/
January 18, 2023
/
Logitech Upgrade POP Keyboard & Mouse New Colours
Latest News
/
January 18, 2023
/
Australian Broadband Speeds Ranked 74th In World
Latest News
/
January 18, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft To Add OpenAI, ChatGPT Features In All Products
Latest News
/
January 18, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that the company is planning to incorporate various features from ChatGPT and Dall-E 2 maker...
Read More