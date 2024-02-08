Many Australian Vodafone customers were left without reception, after reports surfaced of services crashing.

At around 4:30pm yesterday, there were reports customers had no service, with outages registering in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, and Adelaide on DownDetector.

Since, service has been restored.

Enraged customers took to social media to share their frustration.

One woman reported she was having “major issues” with her network.

“I can’t make calls. Vodafone hasn’t said anything but DownDetector online indicated heaps of people with Vodafone are having problems at the moment.”

“A couple of minutes ago my signal went to SOS only … Back to four bars but still can’t make calls.”

Another woman was left without service at a highly inconvenient time, saying it was “so bad and ridiculous”.

“The worst part was I was in a phone screening call for a job that I’ve applied for [sic] and really wanted it so much!”

“This was really important to me and the line breaking is not helping at all!”

A Vodafone spokesperson has said in a statement, “We can confirm a brief technical issue this afternoon caused intermittent disruption to some mobile services including calls and data.”

“Our technical teams have resolved the issue and services are returning to normal.”

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and thank them for their patience.”