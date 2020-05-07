Microsoft Taking Pre-Orders For New Surface Go 2 Tablet

Microsoft is now taking pre-orders for its new tablet Surface Go 2, ahead of the 12th May release date. In Australia, the Surface Go 2 will be available at $629.00 for the Intel Pentium 4425 Wi-Fi 4GB/64GB and $879.00 Intel Pentium 4425Y Wi-Fi 8GB/128GB – more expensive than Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offerings that launched in the local market today.

Spanning 10.5 inches, the updated Surface Go 2 is offering a larger screen than its predecessor. Microsoft has also updated the battery, now lasting up to 10 hours. As part of its more portable design, the Surface Go 2 weighs just 544g, though the starting weight for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is just 465g.

Built with an 8th Gen Intel Core m3 processor, the Surface Go 2 also promises to be 64% faster than the original Surface Go.

It is equipped with Wi-Fi technology plus optional LTE Advanced capability for hassle-free connectivity in areas with unsecured, slow or no Wi-Fi.

Although you can write and draw on the screen with the Surface Pen, the pen is sold separately for $139.95, making it a fairly expensive add on. The Surface Go Type Cover costs $199.95.

The Surface Go 2 comes with a one-month free trial of the new Microsoft 365 suite of programs.

Specs:

Dimensions: 245 mm x 175 mm x 8.3 mm (544g)

Display: 10.5-inch PixelSense display

Processor: Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4425Y or 8th Gen Intel Core m3 Processor

Storage: 64GB or 128GB

Connections: USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface Connect port, Surface Type Cover Port, MicroSDXC card reader

Cameras: 5MP (front) and 8MP (rear)

OS: Windows 10 Home