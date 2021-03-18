Microsoft has finally put an end to persistent rumours about a virtual reality headset for the Xbox Series X.

Gaming fans were given a whiff of the PC giant’s VR development when an error message popped up on the Xbox which inadvertently mentioned a VR headset.

The message, which came up when the new Xbox Wireless Headset was connected to the gaming console, stated: “An update for the VR headset is available”.

However just hours after the message went viral on Twitter, Microsoft told The Verge that the error note was due to a ‘localization bug’.

Microsoft working on an Xbox VR headset? The clues come from the new wireless headphones 👀 https://t.co/udlcl55UPv pic.twitter.com/6fPWXC7Xnb — Idle Sloth ☘️ (@IdleSloth84) March 16, 2021

The company added that “VR for console is not a focus for us at this time”.

But this doesn’t mean the end of Virtual Reality for Microsoft.

The Bill Gates-owned company may be looking to invest in VR after rival Sony announced its second-generation VR headset for the PlayStation 5.

Apple is also rumoured to be working on a mixed-reality headset too, with the iPhone maker tipped to be launching it sometime next year.