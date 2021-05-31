HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Networking > Cybersecurity > Microsoft Says SolarWinds Hackers Targeting Government

Microsoft Says SolarWinds Hackers Targeting Government

By | 31 May 2021

Microsoft says the group behind the SolarWinds cyberattack identified late last year is now targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organizations.

Nobelium, originating from Russia, is the same actor behind the attacks on SolarWinds customers in 2020, according to Microsoft.

The software giant said the latest wave of attacks had targeted approximately 3,000 email accounts at more than 150 different organisations.

Nobelium is also targeting victims in at least 24 countries with at least a quarter of the targeted organisations involved in international development, humanitarian issues and human rights work.

Nobelium launched the latest attacks by breaking into an email marketing account used by the US Agency for International Development.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Online Extortionist Conti Gang Hits 16 US Facilities
Cyberattacks Cost Businesses Tens Of Thousands Each Year
Labor Systems Taken Offline As Ransomware Group Attacks
Cyber-Attacks On Rise: Cloudflare
Security Supremo Kaminsky Dies
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussie Consumers Need Trust Before Trading In Smartphones
Industry Latest News
/
May 31, 2021
/
Xiaomi Fast Charges Phone In Under 10 Minutes
Latest News Xiaomi
/
May 31, 2021
/
LG Brings Larger Styler To Oz
Latest News LG
/
May 31, 2021
/
Optus Targets Gamers With New NBN Plan
ASUS Latest News Optus
/
May 31, 2021
/
Binge CMO Louise Crompton Joins Paramount+
Industry Latest News
/
May 31, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussie Consumers Need Trust Before Trading In Smartphones
Industry Latest News
/
May 31, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
New research from Blancco Technology Group shows while 57 per cent of smart phone users intent to move to a...
Read More