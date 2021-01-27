HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Revenue Soars Through The Cloud

Microsoft Revenue Soars Through The Cloud

By | 27 Jan 2021
,

Strength in cloud computing has seen Microsoft surge in its second-quarter results, with revenue and income up across the board.

Commercial cloud revenue was up 34 per cent year on year to a total of $16.7 billion USD. Total revenue hit $43.1 billion USD – a 17 per cent increase – while net income rose by a third to $15.5 billion USD.

According to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the past year has seen a “second wave of digital transformation” across companies and industries.

“Building their own digital capability is the new currency driving every organization’s resilience and growth. Microsoft is powering this shift with the world’s largest and most comprehensive cloud platform,” he said.

Xbox was another highlight for Windows, with the gaming platform increasing revenue for content and services by 40 per cent (38 per cent in constant currency); this could reflect continued demand for gaming during pandemic lockdowns, as well as strength from the release of the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

Windows OEM revenue and Surface revenue were weaker, however, increasing by only one per cent and three per cent (one per cent in constant currency) respectively.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Microsoft Apologises & Reverses Xbox Live Price Hike
Is Microsoft Gearing Up For New Surface Laptop Range?
Demand For Gaming Soars As Stores Run Out Of Console Stock
Xbox Banner Title Halo Infinite To Release Spring 2021
Slack Whinges About Teams To EU After $36 Billion Sale To Salesforce
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Apple Revenue Nears $10 Billion In Australia
Apple Latest News
/
January 27, 2021
/
Dell Sales Bonanza On eBay With 20% Off PC Products
Dell Latest News
/
January 27, 2021
/
Nokia Tipped To Launch Big New 5G Smartphone Range
Latest News Nokia
/
January 27, 2021
/
Telstra, AWS Team Up To Boost Cloud Services In Oz
Amazon Latest News Telstra
/
January 27, 2021
/
New Moto Smartphone Can Double As PC and Video Conference Device
Latest News Motorola
/
January 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Apple Revenue Nears $10 Billion In Australia
Apple Latest News
/
January 27, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
Apple’s Australian arm is tipped to pass the $10 billion mark in revenue for the first time since it launched...
Read More