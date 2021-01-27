Strength in cloud computing has seen Microsoft surge in its second-quarter results, with revenue and income up across the board.

Commercial cloud revenue was up 34 per cent year on year to a total of $16.7 billion USD. Total revenue hit $43.1 billion USD – a 17 per cent increase – while net income rose by a third to $15.5 billion USD.

According to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the past year has seen a “second wave of digital transformation” across companies and industries.

“Building their own digital capability is the new currency driving every organization’s resilience and growth. Microsoft is powering this shift with the world’s largest and most comprehensive cloud platform,” he said.

Xbox was another highlight for Windows, with the gaming platform increasing revenue for content and services by 40 per cent (38 per cent in constant currency); this could reflect continued demand for gaming during pandemic lockdowns, as well as strength from the release of the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

Windows OEM revenue and Surface revenue were weaker, however, increasing by only one per cent and three per cent (one per cent in constant currency) respectively.