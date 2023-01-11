HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 11 Jan 2023

Sitting on the sideline of the US television market for some time now, Sharp are about to hit the field running with a Roku-powered 4K OLED TV.

Slated for release in the Northern Spring, this could well be the first chance for consumers to purchase a Roku TV with an OLED panel.

Sharp are also lining up their latest mini-LED-powered QLED TV, the Aquos XLED.

Full specs for both units are pretty scant at the moment, except that the OLED set will come in 55″ and 65″ sizes, and be powered by Roku smart TV OS, the same as their entry-level LCD TVs in 50″, 55″, 65″ and 75″.

Sharp’s Roku announcement comes hot on the heels of Roku saying they had created a reference design for Roku-powered OLED televisions, and that they had plans to start making their own units.

Of course, Sharp have been selling OLED models in Japan and other markets under the handle Aquos OLED for some time now, and it is as yet unknown whether they will keep that name in the US.

The company headquarters is still in Japan, even though it has been majority-owned by Chinese manufacturing giant Foxconn since 2016.


