Microsoft will increase prices of Xbox games, including its PC releases, from next year, becoming the latest in line to do a price hike after Sony, Activision, and Electronic Arts.

The costs of Xbox Series X|S games will increase from $60 to $70, affecting upcoming titles like Starfield, Redfall, and Forza Motorsport.

A Microsoft spokesperson said, “Yes, starting in 2023, our new, full-priced games will be $69.99 across console and PC storefronts. This price reflects the content, scale, and complexity of these titles, regardless of platform. These games will also be available on day one with Game Pass.”

Xbox chief Phil Spencer told IGN that Microsoft wouldn’t start raising prices on Xbox’s products and services until after the holiday period was over, but it will be in full effect by the time Xbox’s big 2023 releases roll around.

Amid the price hikes, the silver lining is the Xbox Game Pass: subscribers only have to pay $15 per month for access to a wide variety of titles rather than an upfront $70 for a single first-party Xbox game.

Thankfully, the company has not raised the price of Game Pass yet.