Microsoft has given each of it 150,000-plus employees a $1,500 bonus, to acknowledge the “unique and challenging fiscal year that Microsoft just completed,” according to an internal memo from Microsoft’s chief people officer Kathleen Hogan.

“As a symbol of our appreciation for coming together as One Microsoft during a uniquely challenging year, we are proud to recognise our employees with a one-time monetary gift,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

That accounts for roughly $225 million in bonuses across the entire company. As The Verge pointed out, employees at subsidies like GitHub and LinkedIn were excluded.