HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Microsoft Gives Every Employee A $1,500 Pandemic Bonus

Microsoft Gives Every Employee A $1,500 Pandemic Bonus

By | 9 Jul 2021
,

Microsoft has given each of it 150,000-plus employees a $1,500 bonus, to acknowledge the “unique and challenging fiscal year that Microsoft just completed,” according to an internal memo from Microsoft’s chief people officer Kathleen Hogan.

“As a symbol of our appreciation for coming together as One Microsoft during a uniquely challenging year, we are proud to recognise our employees with a one-time monetary gift,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

That accounts for roughly $225 million in bonuses across the entire company. As The Verge pointed out, employees at subsidies like GitHub and LinkedIn were excluded.

About Post Author
You may also like
Microsoft Fixes Critical PrintNightmare Bug
Many Windows 10 PCs Cannot Run Windows 11
Report: Bill Gates Was Office Bully Who Spurned Diversity Talks
Skype Gets The Boot As Windows 11 Pushes Teams
SolarWinds Hackers Blamed For More Cyberattacks
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Questionable Influencers Caught Out In Ad Crack Down
Latest News
/
July 9, 2021
/
Trump Writes Op-Ed: “Why I’m Suing Big Tech”
Industry Latest News
/
July 9, 2021
/
Samsung and Apple Working On Phones With ‘Underwater Mode’
Apple Industry Latest News
/
July 9, 2021
/
Ship That Blocked Suez Sets Sail With Lenovo Products On Board
Latest News Logistics
/
July 9, 2021
/
Huawei’s Harmony OS 2 Already Dominating Chinese Tech
Industry Latest News
/
July 9, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Questionable Influencers Caught Out In Ad Crack Down
Latest News
/
July 9, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Questionable influencers spruiking for Reebok and Adidas, and appliance Company Bondi Boost have all been nobbled for Ad Standard breaches....
Read More