Microsoft has been busy churning out extra Xbox accessories as it tries to placate gamers during the X/S console supply crunch, and now it has added two new colourful wireless controllers to the mix.

The controllers are named Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition and both will be compatible with the Xbox Series X/S consoles, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs and Android smartphones/tablets.

Electric Volt, priced at $94.95 in Australia, ships with the classic Hybrid D-pad, button mapping, Bluetooth technology and textured triggers and bumpers.

It is similarly designed to the Shock Blue and Pulse Red controllers save for its yellow colour scheme which extends to the joysticks. The underside has the same white coating as the other wireless controllers.

The Electric Volt wireless controller will be available from April 27 from Microsoft’s online store, plus stock will likely be seen in EB Games, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Big W.

The Daystrike Camo Special Edition has a red and grey camouflage design and ships with the same features as the Electric Volt wireless controller and is the third controller in the Camo series.

It’s the first of the Camo controllers to have a textured grip for the triggers and the first-ever Xbox wireless controller to have the entire surface of the bumpers textured.

Priced at $99.95, the Daystrike Camo Special Edition controller will be available from May 4th and will be stocked at Microsoft’s online store plus the major retailers selling gaming equipment.