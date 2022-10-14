HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Meta Scoops Up A Bunch Of VR Gaming Companies

Meta Scoops Up A Bunch Of VR Gaming Companies

By | 14 Oct 2022

Meta finally revealed its Quest Pro VR headset this week, during its annual Connect conference.

Mark Zuckerberg has made no secrets of his ambitions to own the metaverse, even renaming his entire company to showcase this future focus.

Now, Meta has acquired three VR-based gaming studios: Camouflaj, Armature Studio and Twisted Pixel, to further its forays into this brave new world.

All three companies will become part of Oculus Studios, which already boasts Ready at Dawn Studios and Sanzaru Games, which Meta bought in 2020, and Downpour Interactive and BigBox VR, which were acquired last year.

The company is also embroiled in regulator red tape around a planned takeover of Within, the developer of VR exercise app Supernatural.

Between just these three new acquisitions, Meta now controls an impressive library of games, including République, Iron Man VR, Resident Evil 4, ReCore, Where the Heart Leads, Wilson’s Heart and Path of the Warrior.

 



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Meta Finally Unveils The Quest Pro Mixed Reality Headset
One Million Facebook Passwords Stolen
Meta Freezes Hiring, Cuts Headcount For First Time
Meta Secretly Dodging Apple’s iOS Privacy Features
Regulators Aim To “Unplug” Big Tech Monopolies
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dyson Promises Power With $1,500 Cordless Vacuum
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/
Fossil Launches First Wear OS 3 Watch
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/
Samsung, TSMC Exempt From US-China Sanctions
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/
KEF Enters Premium Wireless Headphone Market
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/
Nvidia Driver Update Gives 24% Performance Jump
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dyson Promises Power With $1,500 Cordless Vacuum
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Dyson has released what it is claiming to be the most powerful cordless vacuum in the market, with a very...
Read More