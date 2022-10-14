Meta finally revealed its Quest Pro VR headset this week, during its annual Connect conference.

Mark Zuckerberg has made no secrets of his ambitions to own the metaverse, even renaming his entire company to showcase this future focus.

Now, Meta has acquired three VR-based gaming studios: Camouflaj, Armature Studio and Twisted Pixel, to further its forays into this brave new world.

All three companies will become part of Oculus Studios, which already boasts Ready at Dawn Studios and Sanzaru Games, which Meta bought in 2020, and Downpour Interactive and BigBox VR, which were acquired last year.

The company is also embroiled in regulator red tape around a planned takeover of Within, the developer of VR exercise app Supernatural.

Between just these three new acquisitions, Meta now controls an impressive library of games, including République, Iron Man VR, Resident Evil 4, ReCore, Where the Heart Leads, Wilson’s Heart and Path of the Warrior.