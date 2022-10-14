HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Dyson Promises Power With $1,500 Cordless Vacuum

Dyson Promises Power With $1,500 Cordless Vacuum

By | 14 Oct 2022

Dyson has released what it is claiming to be the most powerful cordless vacuum in the market, with a very powerful price tag to boot.

The $1,499 Dyson Gen5detect boasts 262 air watts of suction from a fifth-generation Hyperdymium motor, a fully-sealed HEPA filtration system that captures 99.9 per cent of particles down to 0.1 microns, and 70 minutes of run-time off a single charge.

“The best filter cannot provide clean air if there is an opportunity for dirty air to leak out of the machine,” explains Charlie Park, Dyson’s vice president of floorcare, “so our engineers worked hard to ensure that all our Dyson vacuums have whole-machine filtration.

“In our Gen5detect vacuum, we went a step further with HEPA filtration to ensure that even particles as small as 0.1 microns remain trapped in the machine.”

The smaller, more powerful motor spins at up to 135,000rpm, which Dyson points out is nine times faster than a Formula One car engine.

“The Gen5detect defines Dyson’s next generation of cleaning technology,” said James Dyson.

“It is the combination of our dust light optic technology, dust particle counting and sizing, pioneering new motor and whole-machine HEPA filtration, that enables you to achieve our deepest ever clean.”

The Dyson Gen5detect is out now and will set you back A$1,499.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Dyson Fined $2.1 Million For Factory Accident
Another Dyson Pipe Dream Announced This Time It’s Home Help Robots
Do You Want To Look Like A Dork? Dyson Has A New Wearable Product That’s Already Being Mocked
Woke PR Company Adhesive Set To Be Dumped By Big Brand
Exposed: Shipping Company Raking In Billions As Retailers Suffer
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Meta Scoops Up A Bunch Of VR Gaming Companies
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/
Fossil Launches First Wear OS 3 Watch
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/
Samsung, TSMC Exempt From US-China Sanctions
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/
KEF Enters Premium Wireless Headphone Market
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/
Nvidia Driver Update Gives 24% Performance Jump
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Meta Scoops Up A Bunch Of VR Gaming Companies
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Meta finally revealed its Quest Pro VR headset this week, during its annual Connect conference. Mark Zuckerberg has made no...
Read More