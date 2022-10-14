Dyson has released what it is claiming to be the most powerful cordless vacuum in the market, with a very powerful price tag to boot.

The $1,499 Dyson Gen5detect boasts 262 air watts of suction from a fifth-generation Hyperdymium motor, a fully-sealed HEPA filtration system that captures 99.9 per cent of particles down to 0.1 microns, and 70 minutes of run-time off a single charge.

“The best filter cannot provide clean air if there is an opportunity for dirty air to leak out of the machine,” explains Charlie Park, Dyson’s vice president of floorcare, “so our engineers worked hard to ensure that all our Dyson vacuums have whole-machine filtration.

“In our Gen5detect vacuum, we went a step further with HEPA filtration to ensure that even particles as small as 0.1 microns remain trapped in the machine.”

The smaller, more powerful motor spins at up to 135,000rpm, which Dyson points out is nine times faster than a Formula One car engine.

“The Gen5detect defines Dyson’s next generation of cleaning technology,” said James Dyson.

“It is the combination of our dust light optic technology, dust particle counting and sizing, pioneering new motor and whole-machine HEPA filtration, that enables you to achieve our deepest ever clean.”

The Dyson Gen5detect is out now and will set you back A$1,499.