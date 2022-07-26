In an attempt to rival short-video hosting app TikTok, Meta is introducing music revenue sharing on Facebook, which will help creators to make money on videos that use licensed music.

In partnership with music industry giants, Meta has developed the Rights Manager tool, which also is designed to help content owners to protect their rights.

According to a statement released by the company on Monday the new music revenue sharing feature will reward video creators with 20% revenue on eligible videos, whilst Meta and music rights holder get separate shares.

For a video to be eligible, it must be at least 60 seconds long and have a primary visual component, meaning the music itself cannot be the main part of the video.

The feature will roll out on Monday globally, with videos earning money based on in-stream ad revenue. This will first feature in the U.S with the rest of the world to follow.