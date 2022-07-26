In celebration of the apps 10th anniversary, Google has revamped its Play Store logo, now featuring one that “better reflects the magic of Google and matches the branding shared by many of [its] helpful products,” according to VP of Google Play, Tain Lim.

However, don’t get too excited for a massive change, as without seeing the two logos side by side, you may not even notice a difference.

The new logo still features the ‘Play’ button triangle, with segments of red, blue, green and yellow, except now darker and more ‘muted’/ The triangle has change too, now being slightly smaller with rounder edges.

With the design of it’s other apps such as Assistant, Gmail, Maps, Search and more, Google has already adopted the new design form, meaning it was only a matter of time before Google Play got the same treatment.

Google recently redesigned the web version of the Play Store, and have completely revamped the mobile store over last few years.

The Google Play Store is used by 2.5 billion people monthly in 190 countries worldwide, with content from over two million developers. Instagram is the most downloaded app on the platform, followed by Facebook and TikTok. 28 billion apps were downloaded just in the first quarter of 2022.