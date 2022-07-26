HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Whirlpool Wobbles, 2023 Set To Be Tough Company Claims

Whirlpool Wobbles, 2023 Set To Be Tough Company Claims

By | 26 Jul 2022

Whirlpool whose products are widely sold at Harvey Norman has cut its full-year earnings forecast as sales fall with the business tipping a bleak 2023.

The KitchenAid Company said that revenues will fall 6% in 2022.

The big US appliance Company claims that the appetite for appliances has dipped as decades-high inflation crimps consumers’ budgets.

Year to date shares in Whirlpool Corporation have fallen 29% but despite the revenue downturn shares rose last night 3.1% as analysts were fearing a worse result than what was delivered.

Whirlpool’s second-quarter sales were $5.1 billion — shy of the $5.2 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg and down 4.3% from a year earlier.

Supply-chain issues and a slowdown in demand drove the decline, the company said, with higher prices acting as an offset.

Revenue for North America, the company’s largest market, was just under $3 billion, missing expectations.

The slowdown in consumer interest “was probably a little bit more abrupt or sudden than we had expected,” Whirlpool Chief Financial Officer Jim Peters said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Demand will likely remain suppressed through 2022, he said. But Whirlpool says key drivers, such as consumers’ need to replace aging appliances, bode well for the medium to long term.

Whirlpool maintained its full-year outlook for materials inflation at $1.5 billion to $1.75 billion, primarily driven by higher costs for steels and resins.

The peak in the cost increases could come by the third quarter, Peters said.


862964

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: Oh Exits TP Vision, What’s Next For Philips Premium TV’s
Amazon Prime Day Sales Up 30% Despite Inflation
In-Store Experiences Key For Smart Home Devices: Study
Big CE & Appliance Retailer Set To Pressure Suppliers On Pricing
Inventory Levels At Retailers Rising As US Retailers Dump Excess Stock
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Myer On A Roll Best Results Since 2017
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/
Win 11 A Buggy Mess, Start Menu Still An Issue
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/
Apple TV Set To Feature 8K Video
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/
Apple Closer To First Car Than First Thought, Hundreds Of Patents Revealed
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/
Google Launch ‘New’ Play Store Logo
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Myer On A Roll Best Results Since 2017
Latest News
/
July 26, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Some were tipping that Premier Investments a major shareholder in Myer would own the big Melbourne headquartered retailer by now,...
Read More