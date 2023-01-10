Meta has announced it will stop supporting its Quest 1 VR headset with software updates, with users also soon to be locked out of social features.

Meta will, however, offer “critical bug fixes and security patches until 2024″ for the VR headset, which has been out for less than four years.

An email sent to owners explain the Quest 1 headset will still work, but users will lose a lot of functionality, including the ability to create or join a party.

Those who “currently have access to Meta Horizon Home social features will lose access to these features on March 5, 2023.”

Given the Quest 2 came out in 2020, does this suggest that Meta will soon pull support for this headset too?

The Quest 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2, while the original Quest is powered by the Snapdragon 835/Kryo 280 platform. Perhaps the older chipset is proving harder to continue developing for.