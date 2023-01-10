HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > OZ Household Spending Up 11.4%

OZ Household Spending Up 11.4%

By | 10 Jan 2023

Household spending continues to rise, increasing by 11.4 per cent in twelve months, as inflation keeps biting.

According to new data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, November 2022 marked the 21st consecutive month of increased through-the-year total household spending, with most spending categories recording increases.

“This latest rise was less significant than previous months, as COVID-19 Delta variant impacts (such as lockdowns) eased towards the end of 2021,” Jacqui Vitas, ABS head of macroeconomic statistics, said.

“The highest increases were in spending in Transport (+35.8 per cent) and Hotels, cafes and restaurants (+23.8 per cent), but growth slowed in comparison to previous months.“

Interestingly, only furnishings and household equipment recorded a 7 per cent fall when compared to November 2021, which the ABS puts down to “strong post-lockdown spending in this category” during the end of 2021.


