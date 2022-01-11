Microsoft employees are leaving in droves, according to the Wall Street Journal, who report that around 100 people from the company’s augmented-reality team have left, many of them defecting to Meta Platforms.

Employees who have worked on Microsoft’s HoloLens headsets are in hot demand, with former employees reporting offers to double their salaries.

Microsoft’s augmented-reality team employs roughly 1,500 people. At least 40 of the 100+ employees who have left in the past year now work for Meta Platforms, according to LinkedIn.

A Microsoft spokesman said the company “will keep advancing state of the art hardware that is more immersive, affordable and in various form factors.”