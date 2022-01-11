HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 11 Jan 2022

Snapchat’s Australian boss Kathryn Carter is confident the company can roll over the likes of Instagram and TikTok in the local market, after posting its most successful growth quarter since 2020.

“The growth we’ve seen from both a commercial and consumer perspective this year has been pretty extraordinary,” Carter told The Australian.

“From a consumer perspective, we’ve had the highest increase in net new users in the most recent quarter than what we’ve seen since 2020, and there are more Snapchatters using Snap in Australia than ever before.

“And what’s really pleasing is that they’re using it 40 times a day, and they’re using it for longer as well.”

Time spent gaming on the platform is up 140 per cent year or year. Carter credits the platform’s “really private and safe and positive way to do that” for the growth.

“Especially in the environment of the last few years, you haven’t been able to communicate with your friends in person, so being able to do it through Snap is the next best thing. And the impact has been an increase across all of the metrics that matter.”

 



