By | 16 Sep 2022

Marshall has refreshed its top-selling speaker of all time with punchier bass, a longer battery life, and a unique form of multi-directional sound.

Emberton II features two 2’’ full range drivers, along with two passive radiators for a thick, vibrant soundscape. It uses True Stereophonic, a unique form of spatial and binaural sound that Marshall boasts provides “absolute 360° sound” through two 10 watt class D amplifiers.

The speaker gives a generous 30+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge, 50 per cent more than the original Emberton, and will fully charge within three hours — with a quick charge feature giving four hours playback off a 20 minute charge.

Like the classic Marshall amps, the Emberton II is housed in a silicone exterior with a solid metal grille. Also like the amps, it can take a beating, with a IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating (you can sink it in a metre of water for half an hour, if that’s your thing).

It weights just 700g, and is a compact 68 x 160 x 76 mm, making it the ultimate portable.

The setup is simple, with Bluetooth 5.1 pair and play, and over-the-air software updates.

Most fun of all is ‘stack mode’, where you can stack multiple Marshall speakers on top of each other for a massive sound.

The Emblerton II comes in both cream, and black + brass, and retails for A$289.

 



