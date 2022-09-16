HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Shure’s Revamps Its $1,500 Earbuds For 10th Anniversary

Shure’s Revamps Its $1,500 Earbuds For 10th Anniversary

By | 16 Sep 2022

Shure has celebrated the 10th anniversary of it’s classic SE846 wired in-ear sound-isolating headphones with the launch of a second generation.

With the new headphones, Shure has opted for a ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ methodology, leaving the design quite the same, with only a few tiny adjustments and improvements.

Alongside the maintained 4-driver setup and isolating design, Shure has said that the SE846 Gen 2 has a “new extended sound signature”, which is the result of a new filter. Whilst the originals came with three filters (Balanced, Warm and Bright) that could be swapped in and out, a fourth has been added as per customer requests.

The new ‘Extender” filter meets customer demands by providing users with access to a greater range of high frequencies. Shure say that the new filter offers “ a more targeted contour in the frequency response (4kHz – 12kHz).”

While wired via a 3.5mm detachable cable, the SE846 Gen 2 features MMCX connectors that allow them to work wirelessly with Shure’s optional True Wireless Adapters.

The Shure SE846 Gen 2 are available from the Shure website for roughly A$1,490 ($999 USD).


378305

About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
IKEA Getting Into Record Player Business
Audio Pro Launch ‘Soundbar Killing’ A48 Speakers
Roland Moves Into Acoustic Drums With DW Acquisition
Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 Fix The Problem Of Lost Earbuds
Polk’s New Soundbars One Up The Sonos Arc
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Adobe Stock Tumbles After $30 Billion Deal To Buy Rival Announced
Latest News
/
September 16, 2022
/
Review: Samsung Watch 5 Pro, An I’m Okay Doc Device, With More Information Than You Can Cope With
Latest News
/
September 16, 2022
/
Western Digital’s 7,300MB/s Gaming SSD Comes To Oz
Latest News
/
September 16, 2022
/
Babysit In Super HD With Uniden’s Smart Baby Monitor
Latest News
/
September 16, 2022
/
Marshall Cranks Up Features On Emberton II
Latest News
/
September 16, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Adobe Stock Tumbles After $30 Billion Deal To Buy Rival Announced
Latest News
/
September 16, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Adobe shares have got smashed overnight after the business agreed to buy software design start-up Figma for close to $30...
Read More