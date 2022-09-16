Shure has celebrated the 10th anniversary of it’s classic SE846 wired in-ear sound-isolating headphones with the launch of a second generation.

With the new headphones, Shure has opted for a ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ methodology, leaving the design quite the same, with only a few tiny adjustments and improvements.

Alongside the maintained 4-driver setup and isolating design, Shure has said that the SE846 Gen 2 has a “new extended sound signature”, which is the result of a new filter. Whilst the originals came with three filters (Balanced, Warm and Bright) that could be swapped in and out, a fourth has been added as per customer requests.

The new ‘Extender” filter meets customer demands by providing users with access to a greater range of high frequencies. Shure say that the new filter offers “ a more targeted contour in the frequency response (4kHz – 12kHz).”

While wired via a 3.5mm detachable cable, the SE846 Gen 2 features MMCX connectors that allow them to work wirelessly with Shure’s optional True Wireless Adapters.

The Shure SE846 Gen 2 are available from the Shure website for roughly A$1,490 ($999 USD).