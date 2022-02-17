Part of the Sound United fold, who are in the midst of dramatic ownership moves having been acquired by global medical tech company Masimo in a $1.4 billion deal, Marantz are being repositioned as a luxury brand, with high quality models made with premium components. Enter the new MODEL 40n integrated amplifier.

The combo of an integrated stereo amp with networking capabilities can be used for streaming from online services.

With sleek, robust design, all you need is speakers to stream over WiFi, while it can also play locally stored audio files up to PCM 192kHz/24-bit, as well as DSD files up to 5.6MHz.

As for wireless connectivity, your options include Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and multiroom streaming using Sound United’s HEOS Built-In platform.

There is a full range of analog and digital inputs so almost any source is accommodated for, with a dedicated Marantz Musical Phono EQ for connecting a turntable with a moving magnet cartridge.

You’ll also find an HDMI ARC input for taking audio from a TV, while a subwoofer output with crossover adjustments to give things a cinematic feel.

There’s also a preamp output to connect it to a power amp if you need to.