HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Man Marries Rice Cooker, Divorces Four Days Later

Man Marries Rice Cooker, Divorces Four Days Later

By | 26 Nov 2021

In what no doubt started as a steamy relationship, an Indonesian man married his rice cooker. Then, with a “heavy heart”, divorced the appliance just four days later.

Khoirul Anam from Java announced the union on MetaFace, as you do, proudly posting photos of the ceremony in which both he and his electric bride were wearing traditional white attire.

They signed the formal documents – well, Anam signed them, the cooker probably just smiled – then Anam sealed the union with a kiss.

In a blow to feminism, even for appliances, Anam listed the qualities of his “wife” as, “Fair, quiet, obedient, doesn’t talk much, knows how to cook,” stating, “Without you my rice is not cooked.”

Later saying the divorce was because the appliance – whose name hasn’t been reported, possibly for privacy reasons – could only do one thing, cook rice.

Anam has said there is “no perfect partner” for him, maybe until he gets a microwave in the Black Friday sales…

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Huawei Pokes Fun At US Phone Ban
Optimism In Aussie Retail Sector Hits 10-Year-High: Deloitte
Amazon logo
Hack Friday Set To Leave Consumers Exposed
Amazon Beefs Up Aussie Workforce For Holiday Rush
Black Friday Set To Be Biggest Spending Day This Year
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Foxtel Streaming Service Binge Launches On LG TVs
Latest News
/
November 26, 2021
/
Cygnett, Will They Thrive Without Tim Swann & George Souris
Latest News
/
November 26, 2021
/
NSW Retail Union Wants Workplace Surveillance Laws Overhauled
Latest News
/
November 26, 2021
/
Optus Rolling Out Fixed Wireless 5G Max
Latest News
/
November 26, 2021
/
New Panasonic Product Can Make Chicken As Soft As Butter
Latest News
/
November 26, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Foxtel Streaming Service Binge Launches On LG TVs
Latest News
/
November 26, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Home to some of the best TV shows and movies ever made, Foxtel service Binge is now available to stream...
Read More