Major Issue Fixed With Apple's New Pencil

Major Issue Fixed With Apple’s New Pencil

By | 18 Oct 2023

Apple has announced a new Apple Pencil, equipped with a hidden USB-C port behind a sliding cap. Rumours had suggested new iPad versions could be arriving, however the company chose to go in a different direction. 

While this isn’t a ‘Pro’ version or an update to the 2nd Gen, it is a budget Pencil that fixes the issues of the Lightning charging connector from the first Pencil. This has been replaced with the USB-C port hidden behind the sliding cap. 

Additionally, the port allows users to charge the Pencil with the same cable as any 10th Gen iPads, without the need for the adaptor sold in order for Lightning Pencils to charge via USB-C. This new version will also magnetically attach to the iPad 10. 

This Pencil was designed for individuals who have gotten themselves a redesigned iPad 10 within the last year, offering a cheaper entry point for those with other USB-C iPads. 

The design mirrors the more expensive Pencil, offering the same hover skills, but lacks features such as double-tap to change tools, engraving, and wireless charging. 

It also lacks pressure sensitivity, and is the only Apple Pencil to do so. This means it won’t respond differently when pressed harder or softer.  

The new USB-C Apple Pencil won’t be available until November, and is expected to retail for $139.00 AUD, according to the Apple website.

It remains unclear whether Apple will still release new iPads this year, but when it comes to the upcoming M3 MacBooks, fans will have to wait until 2024. 



