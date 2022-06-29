The world’s largest chip manufacturing company was hacked by a data-extortion cybercrime group, who simply guessed the passwords.

RansomHouse published an update on its darknet site claiming to have plucked more than 450GB of data from AMD, publishing a data sample as evidence of the hack.

The group didn’t bother with sophisticated methods, either, they simply entered obvious passwords, such as ‘password’, and were able to gain access.

RansomHouse explained:

“An era of high-end technology, progress and top security…there’s so much in these words for the crowds. But it seems those are still just beautiful words when even technology giants like AMD use simple passwords like ‘password’ to protect their networks from intrusion. It is a shame those are real passwords used by AMD employees, but a bigger shame to AMD Security Department which gets significant financing according to the documents we got our our hands on – all thanks to these passwords.”