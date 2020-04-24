Logitech Unveils Ultra-Fast G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse

Logitech, which is known for its gaming accessories, has unveiled its latest gaming mouse, the Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse. It delivers on all things gamers care about, with high-level accuracy, tracking speed and consistency.

It is very responsive, with adjustable sensitivity from 200 to 8,000 DPI, so you can find the right level that suits your type of gameplay. Through the Logitech G Hub software you can choose from five handy presets.

The gaming mouse communicates at up to 1,000 reports per second, which Logitech says is roughly eight times faster than a standard mouse.

Design-wise, Logitech has opted for the classic six-button model, which many are familiar with. Logitech said that this setup “provides both comfort and confidence so you can explore, cast spells, and play just like you want”.

Again, the Logitech G Hub software allows you to assign in-game commands, system controls, and key binds, helping optimise your gameplay.

The aesthetics of the G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse is a key component of its appeal. Users can customise the light colour display of their mouse from approximately 16.8 million colours. Alternatively, it can flash colours to the beat of your music, movie or games.

It is expected to be available in May 2020. Exact pricing for Australia has not been released yet, but it will be around USD39.99. They come with a two-year limited hardware warranty.