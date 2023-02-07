HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Logitech Debut Video Chat Booth

By | 7 Feb 2023

Logitech have used the ISE expo in Barcelona to reveal an exciting prototype video chat booth called Project Ghost that combines videoconferencing with statement furniture.

It uses technology already in use in the Logitech Rally Plus modular 4K system so it’s certified for Teams and Zoom, all loaded into a booth designed by furniture company Steelcase.

Logitech then place glass at an angle to create a projection of a person – known as a Pepper’s Ghost effect. This is an illusion technique used in cinema, television, theatre, museums, amusement parks and concerts when a real or recorded image is reflected in a transparent screen at a 45° angle. Viewers then see a reflected image that seems to have depth and appears out of nowhere.

For Project Ghost, a camera is also placed behind the glass to create an illusion of eye contact.

While video chats became a real part of everyday life, Logitech’s Project Ghost promises to ramp them up to another level – one with a 3D feel and the bonus of comfort in the semi-enclosed booth, with a side table featuring tablet-like control.

There’s also the addition of AI-enabled tech to auto-optimise audio, video and lighting. Hopefully the response at ISE this week is warm enough for Logitech to fast-track Project Ghost to the office and smart home market.



