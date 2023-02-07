HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Lenovo Launches 27″ ThinkSmart Display

Lenovo Launches 27″ ThinkSmart Display

By | 7 Feb 2023

Lenovo has released the ThinkSmart View Plus, an integrated device with a 27-inch multi-touch display, premium video and audio, and built-in compute.

ThinkSmart View Plus can be used in monitor mode, with its ergonomic stand and convenient cell phone stand on the base, or mounted to walls.

It features a passive stylus pen and a Microsoft whiteboard application.

Users can also hear and be heard more clearly with a premium soundbar with two 5w speakers and four-mic array, while the 4K IRGB camera with auto framing and AI security delivers crisp, clear images.

It utilizes the Qualcomm QCS8250 System-on-Chip (SoC), a purpose-built chip for enterprise and commercial IoT applications from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The premium-tier processor is designed to provide maximum performance for compute-intensive camera and Edge AI applications, and also features support of Wi-Fi 6.

It provides access to Teams chat, calendar, and files, while also enabling workers to join meetings through the device for a customized and secure Microsoft Teams display experience.

When connected to a user’s PC, the ThinkSmart View Plus enables screensharing between the two devices.

 

Additionally, it easily shifts to monitor mode when connected to a PC through USB-C.

The device running Teams display also offers hotdesking capabilities and a hybrid work solution that allows employees to quickly locate flexible workspaces to touch down and make calls, set up ad-hoc meetings, or sign into their personal Teams experience.

Once signed-in, employees can enjoy smooth transitions from their home office to work office, all while having a customized Teams experience.

Upon sign out, user’s personal information is removed from the device—minimizing security risks.

“In these times of hybrid work, customers need a solution designed to bring Microsoft Teams to hotdesks and phonebooths,” said Albert Kooiman, Senior Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft.

“Lenovo’s new ThinkSmart View Plus running Microsoft Teams display is purpose-built just for those spaces, and complements Lenovo’s Microsoft Teams Rooms solutions build for larger meeting spaces.”

The ThinkSmart View Plus will be available in select markets worldwide starting mid-2023 – ANZ pricing and availability will be confirmed soon.


916683

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro Ultrabook 2023 Gets Huge Battery Upgrade
PC Shipments Fall 28%
ThinkPhone ThinkPad Marriage, A Neat New Take For Smartphones
CES 2023: Lenovo Launch Smart Paper To Bury Kindle Scribe
Lenovo Unveils 2023 Legion Gaming Range
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Over 716,000 .au Domain Names Registered Last Quarter
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/
Ninth Straight Hike, Interest Rates Jump To 3.35%
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/
Logitech Debut Video Chat Booth
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/
Two More Aussie Shopping Centres Change Hands
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/
Super Bowl Will Break US Online Sports Betting Record
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Over 716,000 .au Domain Names Registered Last Quarter
Latest News
/
February 7, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
There has been over 716,000 domain registrations with the .au extension from its launch in March to December, a new...
Read More