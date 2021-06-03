Melbourne based Indi Imports are rolling out a major TV advertising campaign for their new range of Loewe TV’s that are gaining momentum at The Good Guys stores as consumers move to a new generation of premium TV’s especially TVs made by European and Japanese Companies.

Shortly the Good Guys will start selling a new range of Loewe audio products as well as a range of We.by Loewe TV’s that are a start contrast to other TVs because of their unique design and bright colours.

The brand that started life at limited The Good Guys stores is now in 10 stores and is currently being expanded to other locations.

According to TGG management this would have happened earlier if not for COVID-19 trading restrictions in Victoria.

The range currently being sold at The Good Guys is as follows.

Loewe Bild 9 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV | AU$19,999

The top-of-the-line TV in Loewe’s Bild range – the 65-inch Bild 9 – offers a 4K, slim OLED panel with Dolby Vision and HDR10 capabilities, along with 1000GB of storage for recorded content and a 120W integrated soundbar. But perhaps most striking of all is its elegant floor stand, seen here in a gold finish but also available in graphite black.

Loewe Bild 5 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV | AU$8899

Like the Bild 9 above, the Bild 5 offers another distinct design with its oak tripod stand supporting the 55-inch 4K, slim OLED TV. It features an integrated 80W soundbar system, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and 1000GB of storage space. The 55-inch model is also available with a black wooden stand, or for AU$11,499 you can upgrade to a 65-inch version.

Loewe Klang 9 Speakers | AU$13,999

With design cues that marry it with Loewe’s Bild 9 TV, the Klang 9 speakers offer a striking gold frame inspired by the 1920s art deco scene. As for the speakers themselves, they feature integrated woofers that remove the need for an additional subwoofer, and 310W power across a system of six woofers, midrange speakers, and tweeters.

Since the brand’s relaunch in early 2020, Loewe has slowly been introducing new products. At this year’s annual IF Awards, Loewe collected 10 awards in total, including the coveted iF Gold Award.

The Gold Award was given out to the brand’s SEE collection and their new WE range which will be available in Australia later this year.

The range now includes 32, 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch models that was first unveiled at IFA 2020 at the end of last year.

The new models include the Bild S & V OLED TV’s. Paul Riachi Director of Indi Imports said “It’s a testament to the management team and speed in which LOEWE Germany have turned around the operations in developing a true high performance premium TTV range. The new TV’s incorporate new engineering techniques and materials not yet used before or seen in a TV”.

The Loewe Bild S.77, V.65 & V.55: has a new SL5 chassis, SX8 Quad Core processor and the latest generation of razor-sharp OLED display according to the Company.

Loewe claim that ‘even low-resolution content benefits from its brilliant 4K display thanks to sophisticated upscaling functions and new LOEWE Video Processing Board’.

The Loewe bild S.77 is set to retail at $24,999 the Loewe bild v.65 at $11,999 and the Loewe bild v.65 for $9,999.

Also selling these TV are specialist dealers with several models being integrated into custom install projects.