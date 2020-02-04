HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Loewe Launch Bild 2 Premium TV Lineup

By | 4 Feb 2020
Loewe has launched its new bild 2 premium product line of TVs, which follows the principles of minimalism and sustainability in its design and comprises of two LCS TVs sized 43 ($2,499) and 49 inches ($2,999).

The new bild 2 range delivers pictures in perfect balance with UHD resolution, along with room-filling, personalised sound through intelligent speaker concepts and Mimi Defined, which is an exclusive and innovative algorithm that responds to the individual’s hearing ability and optimises the audio signal of films and music in real-time.

The bild 2 TVs also supports Amazon Alexa voice control.

Additionally, thanks to various installation solutions, the bild 2 TV range can be placed flexibility in any room – whether that be free-standing on a floor stand, with the revolving aluminium table stand on a sideboard and on the shelf, or apparently floating on the wall.

The Loewe DR+ disk, a hard drive specially developed for Loewe TVs, also offers the option of functional expansion for even more entertainment. With the Loewe DR+ disk with 1TB storage capacity, the program can be interrupted at any time and watched with a time delay, even on another Loewe TV.

In the future, the permanent time shift recording feature will make it possible to start recordings even later or after the start of the program.

Finally, the Loewe app allows recordings to be programmed while on the move. With the multi-room function, users can play the same content at home synchronously on two Loewe TVs, regardless of whether it is a live program or archived content.

