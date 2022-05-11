German consumer electronics brand Loewe has taken out the iF Design Award for 2022 for the second year in a row, as well as the reddot design winner for 2022. It was also titled “Top Brand for Smart Homes” by Computer Bild in the category of smart TV’s.

Loewe was relaunched two years ago, and quickly found its footing as a luxury consumer electronics brand, praised for their innovation, quality and design.

“We are delighted that LOEWE once again has taken out the latest iF Design awards 2nd year in a row, as we see the rapid expansion of the LOEWE brand in Australia and soon the new addition … We.By.LOEWE a product range geared to be hip, modern and timeless with a style to suit any décor,” said Director Paul Riachi.

“What’s more exciting is that we have managed to keep all manufacturing in Germany ensuring the consistency of build never deters from LOEWE’s true identity that quality and engineering matters first,”

“LOEWE will soon mark 100 years of TV inception and manufacture to a vast range of new and emerging categories, including white goods and mobility.”

Loewe had seven entries that made it as winning products for the iF design award, while nine won the Red Dot Design award.

Their Smart TV’s won them the title of Top Brand for Smart Homes, based on research and a survey of 2,500 smart home owners Germany wide by Computer Bild.