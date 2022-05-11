HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Pink Floyd Look To Sell Catalogue

Pink Floyd Look To Sell Catalogue

By | 11 May 2022

Following in the footsteps of artists such as Bob Dylan and Sting, British prog rock band Pink Floyd are toying with the idea of selling their music catalogue.

With albums such as Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You We’re Here and The Wall among many others, the band has the potential to secure hundreds of millions. A report by Bloomberg confirmed that representatives for Pink Floyd have been contacting potential buyers.

Bob Dylan, who sold his catalogue last year, was paid between $300 million ($430.5 million AUD) and $400 million USD ($574 million AUD). Pink Floyd are the 10th best selling artist in the US, with 75 million in the states alone.

Pink Floyd during their Live 8 reunion show in 2005.
Credit: MJ Kim / Getty

Founding member, singer and bassist Roger Waters, left the group in 1985, and has since been quite bitter about happenings in the band, and sued the band over the use of the name two years later. They reunited for a one off show in 2005. However, bad blood between Waters and Pink Floyd, particularly guitarist David Gilmour, still remains.

Pink Floyd’s remaining surviving members, David Gilmour and Nick Mason, reformed the band to release a song in support of Ukraine. You can listen to “Hey, Hey, Rise Up!,” below.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Lenovo Quits Russia, US Market Loss Threat
New Analogue Format Debuts With New Bob Dylan Recordings
Ukraine, Call For Consumers To Stop Buying Lenovo PC’s Or Flying On Emirates
Netflix Sued By Russian Users Following Service Suspension
Kaspersky Considered National Security Threat Says US FCC
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Loewe Crowned “Best Of The Best” In Consumer Home Technology
Latest News
/
May 11, 2022
/
Big W Launches QR Code Payments
Latest News
/
May 11, 2022
/
Amazon Sues Over Fake Reviews
Latest News
/
May 11, 2022
/
House Of Marley Release New Earbuds
Latest News
/
May 11, 2022
/
TSMC Signals Another Price Hike
Latest News
/
May 11, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Loewe Crowned “Best Of The Best” In Consumer Home Technology
Latest News
/
May 11, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
German consumer electronics brand Loewe has taken out the iF Design Award for 2022 for the second year in a...
Read More