Following in the footsteps of artists such as Bob Dylan and Sting, British prog rock band Pink Floyd are toying with the idea of selling their music catalogue.

With albums such as Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You We’re Here and The Wall among many others, the band has the potential to secure hundreds of millions. A report by Bloomberg confirmed that representatives for Pink Floyd have been contacting potential buyers.

Bob Dylan, who sold his catalogue last year, was paid between $300 million ($430.5 million AUD) and $400 million USD ($574 million AUD). Pink Floyd are the 10th best selling artist in the US, with 75 million in the states alone.

Founding member, singer and bassist Roger Waters, left the group in 1985, and has since been quite bitter about happenings in the band, and sued the band over the use of the name two years later. They reunited for a one off show in 2005. However, bad blood between Waters and Pink Floyd, particularly guitarist David Gilmour, still remains.

Pink Floyd’s remaining surviving members, David Gilmour and Nick Mason, reformed the band to release a song in support of Ukraine. You can listen to “Hey, Hey, Rise Up!,” below.