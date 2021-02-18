HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LIFX Product Sold At JB Hi-Fi Recalled

LIFX Product Sold At JB Hi-Fi Recalled

By | 18 Feb 2021
,

A product recall has been issued for an LIFX smart switch due to fire risk.

The black and white models of the LIFX Switch, both made by Lifi Labs sold at JB Hi-Fi with model numbers LFSWWHT4FAU and LFSWBLKT4FAU, risk short-circuit if the screws are installed into metal frame brackets, which could cause serious injury or death.

According to Product Safety Australia, units sold between 1 October 2019 and 30 September 2020 are affected.

“Consumers should contact Lifi Labs to arrange replacement of screws by electrician, or alternatively, consumers will be provided a full refund or replacement of the product,” the agency said.

The LIFX Switch is still on sale at JB Hi-Fi for $179, though the product page warns that professional installation is required under Australian law.

