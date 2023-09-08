LG is selling a luxury lifestyle with its MAGNIT 118” 4K Micro LED Display TV, but buyers better have pockets deep enough to spend USD$237,000 (roughly AUD$371,000) for the new TV.

Costing more than a luxury car or a downpayment for a house, LG Electronics USA Senior Vice President Michael Kosla says the new MAGNIT 118” (9.8 feet diagonally) is “setting a new standard for home entertainment, delivering the ultimate colour, clarity and contrast”.

Kosla said that the LG MAGNIT is designed for the luxury home cinema market and that the 118-inch TV is a “sweet spot” when compared to the LG MAGNIT 136-inch residential Micro LED display and the 97-inch class LG SIGNATURE OLED M wireless TV.

“With a 0.6 mm pixel pitch, crisp 4K resolution, robust chip-on-board (COB) LED technology, and AI-enhanced processing, viewers can enjoy stunning picture quality when watching their Favorite blockbuster movies, sporting event or displaying digital artwork through the intuitive webOS smart TV software,” Kosla said.

Offering streamlined installation, Kosla said that they employ certified LG MAGNIT integrators, and with the display’s two-cabinet design, the installation is seamless compared to other modular LED displays.

By using LG’s innovative DVLED (direct-view light-emitting diode) technology, the displays are getting better and bigger, with the MAGNIT also doubling as an art with the feature My Digital Picture Frame.

With its 120-Hz display, the new MAGNIT acts as décor or can stream a variety of content with 250 nits of brightness, perfect for dark or even sun-lit rooms. It also offers premium high dynamic range capability and extensive shadow detail due to HDR10 and HDR10 Pro compatibility.

With LG’s Alpha 9 processor, AI is employed to cut picture noise and enhance colour saturation, and, additionally, the display integrates AirPlay 2 and Miracast tech so consumers can stream content wirelessly from any iOS, Android, macOS or Windows 10 device. Users can also change and customise their settings on the webOS™ 23 interface.

As for the sound, a pair of integrated Bang & Olufsen Beolab 50-watt speakers can be wall-mounted or stand-alone and also have WiSA connectivity for continuous use of high-fidelity wireless speakers.

“When paired with the Beolab 90, LG MAGNIT delivers one of the most incredible home cinema experiences ever imagined,” Kosla said

Both the 136- and 118-inch LG displays can be combined with Bang & Olufsen’s other offerings, including Beolab 28 (USD$18,000 a pair) and Beolab 50 (USD$52,000 a pair) options.

Additionally, the LG MAGNIT has various connectivity options with four HDMI in ports, two USB in, digital audio out, an RS232C port and a LAN input for hardwired internet connection.

Other LG TV’s spotted at CEDIA Expo 2023:

The just-launched 97-inch diagonal LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model 97M3) 97-inch – USD$29,999 at lg.com

LG OLED evo M Series 83-inch (model 83M3) 83-inch – USD$7,999 at lg.com

LG OLED evo M Series 77-inch (model 77M3) 4K TVs – USD$4,999 at lg.com

The new LG Micro LED displays have a standard limited warranty of two years, but for more information, watch this space and check lg.com for more details.