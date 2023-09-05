Hitech prefabricated modular homes could help address the climate, housing and building crises all at the same time. They are three big issues plaguing Australia at the moment.

The concept is simple enough. You use modular housing components to build a small abode which is fitted with energy saving devices, solar panels and all the smart technology you could ever need.

This eco-friendly concept has been displayed at the IFA 2023 technology show in Berlin, and comprises a joint venture between GS Engineering and Construction, its Poland subsidiary Danwood SA and LG Electronics.

“The Smart Cottage is a compact, prefabricated home incorporating LG’s cutting-edge heating, ventilation and air conditioning and energy solutions, as well as its newest smart home appliances and services,” LG explains.

“Blending premium appliances and convenient services with a space constructed using the latest in modular housing technologies and techniques, LG Smart Cottage introduces a new paradigm in residential living.”

The smart cottage is a two-story, studio-style layout with a living environment designed around space efficiency. It has a small footprint and has all the appliances and facilities one could need, says LG. The smart cottage can be transported and placed in a desired location.

You might think smart modular housing is a niche product that won’t gather popularity. However, according to a report on the prefabricated housing market by ReportLinker, the global prefabricated housing market is expected to reach an estimated US$22.9 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate of 4.8 percent from 2023 to 2028.

“The major drivers for this market are growth in construction activities and increasing awareness of eco-friendly, time saving, and cost-effective construction practices,” the report says.

The home’s replaceable module components are made with low-carbon steel materials produced by POSCO, a South Korean steel company, says LG.

The kitchen area includes an LG compact QuadWash dishwasher, various built-in kitchen appliances, a water purifier and a Therma V Monobloc air-to-water heat pump which LG says uses less power than a conventional heating and cooling system. The supply of hot water comes from a 200-litre capacity integrated water tank.

Outside, roof-mounted 4-kilowatt solar panels connect with LG’s energy storage system to generate up to 15 kilowatts of power per day. Surplus energy can be stored for later use or sale to a contracted electricity provider. The house also has an EV charger built in.

The technology and appliances can be controlled using LG’s ThinQ app. “Users can effortlessly control each appliance, manage the entire HVAC system, and monitor energy storage and consumption in real-time,” says LG.

The ThinQ system also connects to the smart cottage’s security-enhancing Internet of Things accessories, including cameras, motion sensors and smart doorbells.

The smart cottage highlights the general potential for big electronics firm to join forces with prefab housing providers to offer cheaper, energy efficient, hi-tech housing longer term.