#LGLocalLegends To Reward Aussies Making A Difference

By | 11 May 2020
LG Electronics Australia has launched its #LGLocalLegends initiative to recognise and reward everyday Australians that are making a positive difference in their local community by giving them a package of 2020 LG products worth $230,000.

To enter, participants can visit lg.com/au/lglocallegends, share an image and tell LG in 50 words or less how amazing the nominee is with their consent. Entrants that share their nomination via Facebook will go into a separate draw on the last week of each month.

This initiative will run for 24 weeks, with LG awarding someone a prize package each week. You are welcome to nominate an individual or group that is making a difference from now until the 28th October 2020. LG will draw the first winner in the week starting from the 22nd May.

All nominees will be recognised on a dedicated ‘LG Local Legends Hero Wall’ on the LG Electronics Australia website.

“These past few months have been unprecedented and challenging times for us all with drought, bushfires, floods and now COVID-19, yet the support show in communities across Australia has been incredible,” said Dan Lim, Managing Director of LG Electronics Australia. “LG Electronics Australia is pleased to help recognise and reward those who are selflessly working to make the lives of others better every day.”

