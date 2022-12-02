After bagging over a dozen CES Innovation Awards, LG has been recognized as the best TV brand for consumers by Australian independent consumer review organization, CHOICE.

The company has been awarded ‘Best TV Brand 2022’ for the seventh year in a row, as well as ‘Best Fridge Brand 2022’ and ‘Best Top Loader Washing Machine Brand 2022’.

After an independent testing by CHOICE, LG was found to perform highly in terms of reliability and customer satisfaction for its TVs, fridges and top loader washing machines.

For the testing, more than 6,000 CHOICE members were surveyed on their experience with the brand as part of the recommendation process – as well as incorporating the assessments of expert CHOICE reviewers.

After testing 80 TV models covering more than 90 percent of the market, CHOICE recognised LG TVs as the best brand with an overall score of 81 percent, which beat three other leading competitors across the judging criteria of reliability, satisfaction, recommended ratio and average test scores.

LG has been the global leader in OLED TV technology for almost a decade, and the CHOICE recognition exemplifies the company’s commitment for setting the standard for premium cinematic experiences at home.

Across the company’s fridge products, LG returned the highest average test score, which measured results across temperature swings and the impact on food quality.

LG Fridges were recognized as the best brand with a score of 79 percent.

LG Top Load washing machines on average outperformed competitors by a strong margin, and LG models made up all 10 of the best performing top load washing machines in the CHOICE test.

“At LG, we’re committed to helping Australians rediscover good in the everyday through our innovative products and are proud to receive recognition from CHOICE as Australia’s Best Brand across our TVs, Fridge and Top Load Washing Machine products,” Gemma Lemieux, Marketing Director at LG Electronics Australia, commented.

“The continued accolades from CHOICE expert reviewers and Australian consumers highlights our market leadership and the dedication we have to, and the loyalty of, our customers.”