LG have teamed up with troubled fitness brand Peloton to launch a Peloton fitness app on LG smart TVs – including their OLED models – in the US.

The app will give access to thousands of Peloton classes, with or without their expensive equipment. At US$12.99 a month (around $18), LG’s percentage should be a sweet revenue raiser.

Despite their recent 35 per cent share slump and safety concerns for their products, Peloton are still providing fitness solutions through a blend of tech, content and skilled instructors, and this app is the latest fitness offering on LG smart TVs.

For US LG owners, the app is free to All-Access members, which is those who own a Peloton bike or treadmill, then the US$12.99 a month allows access to all of Peloton’s fitness library content.