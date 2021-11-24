HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Major Stock Problems Hurting CE Retailers Shares Fall

Major Stock Problems Hurting CE Retailers Shares Fall

By | 24 Nov 2021

A visit to Harvey Norman, JB Hi Fi and Bing Lee stores reveals that major stock supply problems are starting to create problems for consumer electronics retailers.

Missing are certain TV brands networking gear and products such as Sony cameras, PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Xbox consoles.

Also in short supply are Apple and Samsung smartphones at carriers and select retailers.

It appears that Australian retailers are not alone in trying to manage inventory supply problems with analysts tipping a bleak start to 2022.

Last night in the USA Best Buy admitted that a shortage of some electronics items could hammer its business during the crucial holiday season.

They projected weaker-than-expected estimates for its latest quarterly sales.

The Best Buy forecast sent the retailer’s shares tumbling 13 percent, to US$119.27.

For many retailers, the issue is toll of shipping logjams, shuttered factories and a scarcity of components and raw materials that have ripped through global supply chains this year.

The Chairman of Camera House Jon Patterson said that several brands were struggling to deliver product and that he was not surprised that Sony had stopped taking orders from retailers.

Best Buy chief executive Corie Barry said that there were also major supply issues for mobile phones including stock from Apple and Samsung.

In Australia Microsoft and Sony have struggled to keep the latest versions of their gaming consoles in stock with both organisations selling stock direct online a move that cuts out margin for retailers.

Analysts are warning that Apple’s latest iPhones could be in short supply during the holiday season a move that will impact carriers such as Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone.

Some of these carriers have started ranging Chinese products that appear not to have the same supply problems.

“Getting hold of Apple’s latest iPhone or its new laptops is very challenging. These items should, in theory, be providing a nice lift to sales as the holidays approach, but stock levels remain low,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of research provider GlobalData.

Best Buy forecast current-quarter comparable sales between a fall of 2 percent and a rise of 1 percent, the midpoint of which was below estimates of a 0.1 percent rise, according to Refinitiv data.

Its shares fell the most in intraday trading since the pandemic-driven selloff in March 2020.

In the UK electricals retailer AO World has warned Xbox and PlayStation games devices, and iPhones could be in short supply this Christmas.

AO warned that these shortages as well as supply chain problems in the festive trading period would hit its profits.

On Tuesday, the firm posted a half-year pre-tax loss of £10m, down from an £18m profit in the six months last year.

That sent AO’s share price crashing by about 25% initially on Tuesday, although it had recovered slightly to stand about 15% lower by late morning.

Also, overnight Apple has confirmed to retailers in Asia Pacific that they will not be able to deliver new iPads in time for Christmas.

On Apple’s website it shows that consumers will have to wait until Jan. 14 for delivery — an eight-week wait.

Normally, consumers are able to receive their iPhones and iPads in three to five days because Apple ships its smartphones, tablets and other products by air, so delivery times are less affected by the severe congestion that is plaguing ports around the world.

This time it is the lack of components that are affecting both Apple and Samsung.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
BREAKING NEWS: Harvey Norman Profits Fall 36% Revenues Down 9.6%
ASX Queries Actions Of LIFX Company Again
Sony Stops Taking Orders From Retailers
Outpouring Of Grief For Cygnett Founder’s Death
Talent Shortage Forces Telstra, Optus To Pay Workers More
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Prime Urges Investors To Support Seven Takeover
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
BREAKING NEWS: Harvey Norman Profits Fall 36% Revenues Down 9.6%
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
Google Pixel 6A Smaller, With No Headphone Jack
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
Apple Sues Israeli Surveillance Company NSO Group
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
PC Sales Drive Dell’s ‘Unprecedented’ Revenue Leap
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Prime Urges Investors To Support Seven Takeover
Latest News
/
November 24, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Prime Media Group has urged its shareholders to back the proposed $131.9 sale to Seven at its AGM this morning....
Read More