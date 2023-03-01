LG Electronics has started rolling out its 2023 TV lineup, but Australia will have to wait a few months until the range hits our shores.

With a new slogan ‘Sync to You, Open to All’, customisation and connection is in focus with this range, with an upgraded webOS platform transforming the television into a convenient home hub, compatible with Matter.

Key to this is ‘All New Home’: a redesigned user interface with new Quick Cards – grouped into convenient categories such as Home Office, Gaming, Music, and Sports – that gives quick access to the content most used in the home.

AI Concierge is also baked into this new webOS, providing a selection of keywords for browsing trending content, suggesting useful settings such as ‘Family care’ setting, Eye Comfort mode, Multi-View mode, clock setting, and Bluetooth speaker connection.

Headlining this year’s TV lineup, is the LG SIGNATURE OLED M, a 97-inch OLED TV with the Zero Connect technology showcased at this year’s CES that allows wireless connection, and the OLED T, which is touted as a transparent OLED TV that redefines spatial integration and the user experience.

The lineup also features upgraded versions of the Z3, G3 and C3 OLED evo series TVs, which all boast the new α9 AI Processor Gen6, which uses AI-assisted Deep Learning technology to deliver a number of impressive improvements.

AI Picture Pro now offers improved upscaling for clearer images through OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, which “splits the picture into 20,000 blocks, analysing each in real-time to detect the darkest and brightest areas and deliver precision HDR optimisation”. There’s also HDR Expression Enhancer, a picture processing technology that detects and refines important on-screen objects.

LG AI Sound Pro also gives virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the built-in speakers.

This year’s OLED evo G3 series features the LG Brightness Booster Max, which boosts brightness by 70 per cent over the latest generation.

LG has also added a number of new QNED TVs to its 2023 lineup, using LG’s own Quantum Dot NanoCell Colour technology “to produce rich, accurate and extremely lifelike colours.”

The 2023 LG TV lineup will be launching worldwide this month, with availability in Australia in the coming months.