Microsoft has released a major update to Windows 11, bringing its ChatGPT-powered Bing AI into its taskbar, along with other new features.

The latest update implements a typeable Windows search box that works much like the net-based Bing AI, although users will need to have signed up to the Bing preview waitlist in order to use the feature.

This rollout was expected; in the last three weeks, the AI-powered Bing was launched, and expanded to the Edge and Bing mobile apps, as well as Skype.

“It is a new era in Search, Chat and Creation and with the new Bing and Edge you now have your own copilot for the web,” Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, said of the latest update.

The other big new Windows 11 features in the update is the ability for to link an iPhone directly to your Windows 11 PC — a feature previously only available to Android users — with Phone Link for iOS.

Samsung users are also taken care of, with the ability to access a Samsung smartphone’s personal hotspot with a single click from within the Wi-Fi network list on the PC, and the Recent Websites feature, which allows you to transfer browser sessions from a smartphone to a Windows 11 PC.

A small but very welcome change also adds tabs to Notepad, making it easy to keep multiple files open without that cascading effect.

There’s also a new built-in screen recorder in Snipping Tool, allowing you to simply record video of your screen, with the help of a number of new shortcut tools.

The update is available now.